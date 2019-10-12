Saturday is coldest morning since May 4

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Saturday was the coldest day in Chicago since May 4.

Parts of the area were under a freeze warning as temps took a dive to the 30s.

Temperatures peaked in the 60s across the Chicago area Friday morning, and then begin to fall, as a strong cold front moved east through northeast Illinois into northwest Indiana.

Temps in the area were 30 degrees colder Saturday morning around 8:30 a.m. than Friday around the same time.

The last time the city saw temperatures this cold was May 4 and before that it was on April 28.

Always one of my favorite maps- 24 hour temperature change. This showing its 30 degrees colder in Chicago than it was at this time yesterday AM! pic.twitter.com/ICsrapzeRR — Morgan Kolkmeyer (@MorganKolkmeyer) October 12, 2019

Our last low temp to hit 36° or colder was May 4th. Before that, the next coldest morning was April 28th. That means this morning is the coldest morning in more than 5 months! More on the cold air on @WGNMorningNews! pic.twitter.com/6nX5dtfP60 — Morgan Kolkmeyer (@MorganKolkmeyer) October 12, 2019

Some areas were under a Freeze Warning including Winnebago, Ogle, Lee, LaSalle, Boone, McHenry, DeKalb, Kane, and Kendall Counties.

