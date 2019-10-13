Fred Mitchell talks Bears & Blackhawks on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It was great to have one of Chicago sport's longtime journalists back on Sports Feed on Sunday to talk about two teams that are top of mind for fans this October.

Fred Mitchell was on the show with Andy Masur to discuss the Bears as they limped into the bye week after a loss to the Raiders in London last week. He discusses whether the team's offense can put it together and make another run to the playoffs.

As a community writer for the team, Fred was also on the show to discuss the Blackhawks start to the 2019-2020 season, which at the moment doesn't include a victory.

You can watch Fred's talk on both teams in the video above or below.