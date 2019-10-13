Patrick Nolan looks ahead to the White Sox offseason on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The time has come for the White Sox to say goodbye to three years of rebuilding and hello to playing competitive baseball in the American League.

That's what many hope the 2020 season will be for the franchise as their prospects showed solid progress at the major and Triple-A level throughout the spring and summer.

Can Rick Hahn add enough pieces to the team to be able to make that happen? Can the current player on the team take a leap to make the White Sox competitive next season?

Patrick Nolan of Sox Machine joined Sports Feed on Sunday night to discuss that with Andy Masur over the course of two segments, and you can watch the entire discussion in the video above or below.