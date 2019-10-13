Wrigleyville firehouse, Cubs grounds crew saves couple’s rainy wedding day

CHICAGO — A Wrigleyville institution helped a Chicago couple say “I do” as torrential rains attempted to ruin their special day.

Sunny skies and perfect weather glistened over Chicago the day before Dana Arvanites and Baleigh Ronan’s wedding.

Being two massive Cubs fans who had their first date at Wrigley, it was only fitting the ceremony would take place in front of the iconic red marquee.

The only problem was the forecast on Saturday, Sept. 28.

“I thought ‘maybe the forecast will change’, said Dana Arvanites” “It just got grimmer and grimmer and went from 70 to 80 to 90 percent.”

Naturally, the brides were upset that Mother Nature was trying to impact their wedding.

“We had no idea what to do,” Arvanites said. “ We said ‘okay we can get married in the living room of the Air BnB’” but they wanted something much more memorable.

That’s when Maid of Honor and best friend Stephanie spoke up, saying she had a friend named Jose who used to work at Engine Co. 78, better known as the famous firehouse that sits across from Wrigley Field on Waveland Avenue.

Jose placed a quick call to Lt. John Sampson and the next thing Arvanites and Ronan knew, they had a new historic wedding venue. Most importantly, it was out the rain the was plaguing the neighborhood that day.

With prior plans of getting married in front of the marquee, the couple was promised two minutes inside Wrigley for a picture in front of the scoreboard.

While making sure rain didn’t destroy the field, the Cubs’ grounds crew took notice of the couple and made sure their experience was special.

In addition to getting a picture in front of the scoreboard, Arvanites and Ronan were taken on a behind-the-scenes tour of Wrigley.

“We got to go in the clubhouse, take pictures in the seats and in the dugout,” Arvanites said. “It was incredible.”

While on the tour, Arvanites noticed some of the grounds crew were playing cards and asked them what game.

“They replied, ’31’,” Arvanites said.

It turns out, 31 is her favorite card game and the couple was an hour late to their own wedding after playing with the crew.

“All of the chaos, all the worry about the weather just stopped,” Arvanites said. “It was my favorite part of the day.”

The two die hard Cubs fans then left Wrigley to head across the street to Engine Co. 78.

Luckily, as they were walking in, the ladder got a call, freeing up much needed space for 20 of their closest friends and family.

“They left for like 20 mins and it was just enough time,” Arvanites said” You couldn’t have planned it better.”

After exchanging vows, the truck came back. The firefighters gave everyone shirts, a tour and the brides even took pictures in their gear.

The couple had more of a traditional big reception, but said nothing will ever top how random and incredible their wedding day was.

Arvanites, who works with people with disabilities, and Ronan, who just joined the Marines, just got back from their honeymoon in Greece.

They’re still smiling at the time Mother Nature tried to ruin their wedding day.