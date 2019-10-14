Evanston middle school staff member accused of inappropriate behavior

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EVANSTON, Ill. – Following allegations of inappropriate behavior, a middle school staff member in Evanston has been placed on leave.

Authorities said the staff member, who has not been identified, works at Haven Middle School.

After learning of the complaint, District #65 contacted Evanston police and the Department of Family Services.

"It’s the appropriate thing to do, to have the investigation and then let us know what happened.” A grandparent said. “Because this is a shock.”

In letters to parents, principal Kathy Roberson said the allegations happened during school hours.

The letter mentioned that multiple people may be involved. WGN confirmed with police that only one individual is being investigated.