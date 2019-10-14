Gary officer shoots knife-wielding man in Northwest Indiana

Posted 12:47 PM, October 14, 2019, by , Updated at 12:50PM, October 14, 2019

GARY, In. — A Gary officer shot a man who charged at him with a knife in Northwest Indiana, police said.

Officers were called to the GoLo gas station on the 4300 block of East Dunes Highway around 5:40 a.m. Monday, after reports of a man acting aggressively.

Upon arrival, officers came in contact with a man armed with a knife. The offender charged an officer, who then discharged his weapon and shot the man.

The offender was subdued and transported to a hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown.

The officer was unharmed and no other injuries were reported.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.