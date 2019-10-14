Heavy delays expected on northern Metra lines after person struck by freight train

Posted 7:02 AM, October 14, 2019, by , Updated at 07:27AM, October 14, 2019

The Metra Union Pacific-Northwest and Milwaukee District-North lines are running with extensive delays Monday morning after a person was struck by a freight train.

The incident happened around 5:30 a.m. Monday near the Mayfair station, 4737 W. Montrose Avenue.

No further details have been provided on the person’s condition.

Both train lines were moving as of 6 a.m., but heavy delays are expected.

This is a developing story. Check back for details

