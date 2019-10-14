Kevin Fishbain talks Bears as they come off the bye week on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The off week came at a good and bad time for the Bears in 2019.

It was positive because it gave quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and a few of the team's injured players a chance to heal along with re-evaluating where they stand with their ailments.

Perhaps it was negative because the team didn't have a chance for quick redemption after a loss to Raiders in London a week-and-a-half ago. It was a part of a less-than-stellar start to the 2019 season that was below the expectations set before the season.

Where does the team go these final 11 games? Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic was on Sports Feed to discuss what might be ahead with Josh Frydman as the team gets ready for the Saints on Sunday.

