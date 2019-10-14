Man hit in face, robbed on CTA Red Line train

CHICAGO — A man was beaten and robbed on a CTA Red Line train on the North Side.

Police said the incident happened around 1 a.m. Monday near the Fullerton station in Lincoln Park. The 29-year-old man was riding the train when a man approached him and hit him in the face.

The offender took the man’s cellphone and ran off the train at the Garfield Red Line stop.

The victim suffered a minor injury and refused medical treatment.

No one is in custody and Area Central detectives are investigating.

