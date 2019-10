POSEN, Ill. — A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle on Interstate 57 in Posen.

The accident happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday on outbound I-57 near 147th Street.

No further details about the fatality have been provided at this time.

Due to a fatal crash investigation, all southbound lanes are closed from 127th to Sibley.

