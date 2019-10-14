Spotty showers Tuesday, modest warmup into the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Some spotty frost was reported in the area Monday morning, as weak high pressure led to clear skies, light winds, and dropping temperatures that got into the low 30s.

Expect a good deal of cloudiness Tuesday, with a shower or two possible and milder temperatures. Highs could reach 61 degrees, while the night could crow quite windy and chilly, with some gusts approaching 40 mph possible and lows of 39 degrees.

A modest warmup should begin towards the end of the week, with mostly sunny and breezy days Friday and Saturday and highs in the 60s. However, the cool temperatures should return early next week.

River levels in the area are nearly all steady or slowly falling after rains last week caused some already-flooded ones to rise. Moderate flooding is being reported on segments of the Rock River, and minor flooding continues on parts of the Fox and Des Plaines rivers.