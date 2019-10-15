× Chicago may loosen recreational marijuana rules for downtown

CHICAGO — A new plan would loosen some of the city’s upcoming restrictions on recreational marijuana.

The city’s original plan would ban marijuana sales in nearly all of downtown. But now the zoning committee is holding a hearing Tuesday to discuss whether to allow sales in a part of the River North neighborhood.

Sales would be allowed west of State Street, instead of LaSalle.

But the banned area would extend farther north.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot still plans to allow seven licenses in each of the seven districts across the city.