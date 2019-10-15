FeedonThis: Two days after the bye, two Bears on IR

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - First it was Kyle Long, as a starter and veteran who was struggling early in 2019 was shut down as he was placed on IR.

Then on Tuesday, as many feared, Akiem Hicks was also placed on injured reserve after suffering a dislocated elbow in the loss to the Raiders in London.

The latter is a major loss for the Bears' defense as the Pro Bowler is now out till mid-December at the very earliest. It will be up to some younger players to fill in over the next eight weeks to keep the team in playoff contention.

Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman discussed the loss of the defensive end along with Long on Tuesday's Sports Feed. That's part of #FeedonThis from the show which you can watch in the video above.

"Truth or Trash" made a return to Sports Feed on Tuesday.

It included two topics on the Bears along with the comments from LeBron James on China and the subsequent negative reaction.

See if the guys believed the soundbites or quotes were truthful or not in the video above.

Jim Boylen believes the Bulls need Zach LaVine to be a superstar if they are going to have a successful rebuild, and the guard is confident he can reach that level.

Josh and Jarrett discussed LaVine as the 2019-2020 season approaches in the video above.