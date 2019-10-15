Jimmy Greenfield discusses the Blackhawks’ start to the season on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - At last, they got on the board in the 2019-2020 season.

After three-straight losses - two in regulation and one in overtime - the Blackhawks got on the board with a 3-1 victory over the previously undefeated Oilers at the United Center for their first two-point night of the year.

It puts a positive spin on what has been an inconsistent start to the season in which Jeremy Colliton's team has shown both good and bad.

Jimmy Greenfield has watched the team during the preseason and regular season and he joined Sports Feed to discuss what he's seen with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman on Tuesday's show.

You can watch his full discussion in the video above or below.