Man charged in Cicero bowling ball attack expected in bond court

Posted 10:09 AM, October 15, 2019, by

CICERO, Ill.  — A man charged with a bowling ball attack is expected in bond court Tuesday.

Demetrius Easton, 30, is charged with attempted first-degree murder in the attack on Sept. 5 at Town Hall Bowl, in the 5000 block of West 25th Street, in Cicero.

Easton struck Diamante Williams, 28, in the head with 14-pound bowling ball. Williams suffered a skull fracture and was placed in a medically induced coma to aid his recovery. Police said he remains hospitalized in serious condition.

Police said the fight occurred during a promotion at the bowling alley. He said someone ran from the bowling alley to flag down a police car to report the attack.

On Sunday, Calumet City officers pulled Easton over and noticed an active arrested warrant.

