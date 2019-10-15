Possible Chicago teachers strike just 2 days away as negotiations continue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Just two days left before Chicago Public School teachers are scheduled to walk off the job, and parents and community groups are hoping to put pressure on both sides to reach a deal.

A day after more than a 1,000 members of two public unions rallied to downtown, groups will be at it again Tuesday. This time, they will hold a rally and news conference at City Hall. Parents and

The Chicago Teachers Union wants the city to commit to smaller class sizes as well as more nurses, social workers and librarians.

Negotiations continue behind the scenes, but both sides acknowledge time is running out.

The CTU's House of Delegates, which represents the union's 25,000 members, will vote on the whatever proposal is on the table Wednesday night.

It’s an up or down vote. An “up” vote from CTU'S House of Delegates, means Thursday’s strike could be avoided.