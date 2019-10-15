‘Then it hits home’: Father of 18-year-old killed in River Oaks Mall shooting speaks out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CALUMET CITY, Ill. – A father is speaking out on his family’s reality after his 18-year-old daughter was shot and killed Thursday at River Oaks Mall.

Chris Ross said the news of his 18-year-old daughter’s death is “surreal”

“It’s like surreal,” Chris Ross said. “You see everything on the news all the time, and you feel sorry for the family… then it hits home.”

Christin Ross died Saturday after Thursday’s double shooting at River Oaks Mall.

Ross said Christin, her two brothers, and a friend were in the Mall when a boy came in and wanted to start a fight. His son told him the boy ran out of the mall when someone sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot started shooting.

Ross said now the family is just trying to hold it together and wants the person responsible to come forward.

“Whoever the guy is that did it, I want him to turn himself in,” Ross said. “Let justice handle it. I mean, I don’t wish he was dead or nothing, but he needs to pay for what he did.”

If you know information regarding the shooting, call Calumet City police at 708-868-2500.