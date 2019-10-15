Trial begins for woman accused of killing 3 siblings at Indiana school bus stop

Posted 6:31 AM, October 15, 2019, by

FULTON COUNTY, In. — A woman stands trial Tuesday for killing three children as they crossed a northern Indiana road to board a school bus.

Alyssa Shepherd was driving a pickup truck before dawn Oct. 30, 2018 when she struck four children who were crossing a two-lane road to board a Tippecanoe Valley School Corp. bus near Rochester.

Six-year-old twin brothers Xzavier and Mason Ingle, and their 9-year-old sister, Alivia Stahl, were killed. Maverik Lowe, 11, survived the accident but was seriously injured.

Shepherd told police she saw red lights flashing, but didn’t realize it was a school bus until the kids were in front of her.

She is charged with reckless homicide and passing a school bus, authorities said.

If convicted, Shepherd faces a maximum sentence of 21 and a half years in prison.

