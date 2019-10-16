Chicago Park District workers reach contract agreement

Posted 12:48 PM, October 16, 2019, by , Updated at 02:44PM, October 16, 2019

CHICAGO — The Chicago Park District employees reached a tentative contract agreement Wednesday.

The deal was reached one day before workers were planning to walk out in solidarity with the Chicago Teachers Union and public school support staff.

The Service Employees International Union Local 73, which represents 80% of Park District employees, did not immediately release the details of the new contract.

The park district’s union employees have been working without a contract since 2018. A strike would have been the first in Park District history.

It’s not yet clear if the parks will offer space for Chicago Public Schools students Thursday as they did during the 2012 teachers strikes. Mayor Lori Lightfoot cancelled CPS classes Thursday ahead of anticipated strike.

