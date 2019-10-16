× Joe Maddon agrees to three-year deal to manage the Angels

CHICAGO – From the moment it was announced that he wouldn’t return to the Cubs for the 2020 season, many believed his next destination would be on the West Coast.

Now the Angels and Joe Maddon will be paired up for the next three years.

On Wednesday, the former Cubs manager agreed to a three-year deal with Los Angeles to take the same position with their team, with the franchise confirming the move around 10:30 AM Chicago time.

OFFICIAL: The Los Angeles Angels have agreed to terms with manager Joe Maddon. pic.twitter.com/PKZHBaljl8 — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) October 16, 2019

Per Jesse Rogers of ESPN Chicago, the deal will be worth $12-15 million per year.

Joe Maddon deal with Angels likely to be for 3 years. In the 12-15 mil range. — Jesse Rogers (@ESPNChiCubs) October 16, 2019

For Maddon, the move is a return to his coaching roots, having started his managerial path with the Angels as a scout in 1979. He would manage in the minor leagues for a number of years and get promoted to the MLB coaching staff in 1994 and remain there through 2005. Maddon was part of the 2002 Angels staff that helped the team to a World Series championship.

After spending nine seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays in his first managerial job, including a trip to the 2008 World Series, Maddon signed a five-year deal with the Cubs in 2015. He would lead the team to unprecedented success as they made four-consecutive playoff appearances for the first time in team history. They reached the NLCS in three-straight seasons, and in 2016 won the Cubs first World Series in 108 years.

Maddon’s contract was not renewed after the 2019 season after the team failed to make the playoffs.