Chicago Public Schools cancels classes Thursday ahead of anticipated teachers strike

CHICAGO — Chicago Public School classes and activities were cancelled Thursday ahead of an anticipated teachers union strike.

“There will not be school tomorrow,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said at a news conference Wednesday. “The union has been crystal clear they are going to strike.”

This preemptive move comes as CPS negotiations with the Chicago Teachers Union are slated to continue Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.

Go to cps.edu for more information about where Chicago parents can send their children Thursday. WGN has also compiled a list of resources here.

The teachers union’s 800-member delegation is planning to vote on whatever deal is on the table after work Wednesday. That vote will be relayed to CTU’s 25,000 members.

CTU president Jesse Sharkey said the two sides are still far apart on a few things.

The union is now rejecting a five-year deal—saying school conditions rapidly change and they don’t want to be locked into a contract with no ability to negotiate.

CTU’s bargaining team talked specific sticking points after wrapping Tuesday’s bargaining session.

“Our students deserve better. They should not be in a classroom with more than 24 students. No more than 28—the max. Starting out with 32 students in a classroom, that is not negotiable,” said Robyn Blake Boose of CTU’s Bargaining Team.

Social worker Emily Penn said, “our students suffer from trauma and so many things they need help coping with. Although the mayor has signaled she wants more social works, she still refuses to give it to us in writing.”