Tomas Satoransky will be the Bulls’ starting point guard on opening night

CHICAGO – When he signed this offseason, there was a feeling that the Bulls had found their point guard to begin the 2019-2020 season.

Indeed that will be the case when it comes to Tomas Satoransky.

The free agent guard, as expected, was officially named the Bulls’ starter at the position for their opening night game against the Hornets on October 23rd in Charlotte. He was competing with incumbent Kris Dunn for the position but beat him out over the course of training camp practices along with four preseason games.

After starting 44 of the 46 games he played in for the Bulls last season, Dunn will be the first point guard off the bench. Rookie Coby White and third-year guard Ryan Arcidiacono figure to see some time at the position as well.

“I’ve been happy with both of them, they’re both in good places. I think this is what’s best for our team,” said head coach Jim Boylen of his decision to start Satoransky and have Dunn come off the bench. “Kris has to be kind of our defensive force in that second group. He had 11 deflections and six steals against Indiana. He can impact coming off the bench.”

Satoransky comes to Chicago after spending his first three seasons with the Wizards, averaging 8.9 points and five assists per game in the 2018-2019 campaign. He started 84 games in his last two seasons in Washington, with 54 of them coming last season in which he appeared in 80 games.

He started two of the last three preseason games for the Bulls including Sunday where he played with the rest of the starting lineup for the first time. That includes Zach LaVine, Otto Porter Jr, Lauri Markkanen, and Wendell Carter Jr, and in that game the Satoransky went 4-for-5 from the floor with 12 points and four assists.

“I felt really good with them on the floor. For me it was getting used to every player,” said Satoransky of the preseason. “I felt really good, especially in the last game, even against New Orleans. I think we’ve got a lot of shooters on the floor that kinda gives us an advantage, kinda gives us spacing to attack, especially for Zach.

“Hopefully we can still continue to get better.”

Satoransky will be a catalyst to try to make that happen over the next six months.