Tony Gill talks Bulls on Sports Feed a week before the season opener

CHICAGO - In just a week, another year of Bulls basketball will begin. It will be the first full campaign under Jim Boylen, and while a lot is still unknown, at least the team knows who will be on the floor to start things off in Charlotte.

Boylen announced on Wednesday that Tomas Satoransky will start at point guard, rounding out the team's lineup that will face the Hornets next Wednesday. There is some hope that the team will be better this season, but are the playoffs too far fetched for a team that won 22 games last season?

Tony Gill of 670 The Score gave his thoughts on that and more on Wednesday's Sports Feed with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. Watch his segment in the video above.