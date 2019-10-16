Wendy’s employee shot and injured in Alsip; man in custody

Posted 9:27 AM, October 16, 2019, by , Updated at 09:28AM, October 16, 2019

ALSIP, Ill. — A man is in custody after a Wendy’s employee was shot and injured in Alsip.

Police responded around 10 p.m. Tuesday to the fast food restaurant, at 11110 South Cicero Avenue, where a woman suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.

She was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she is in serious but stable condition.

A weapon was recovered from the scene.

A man was taken into custody and charges are expected.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

