CHICAGO — There’s an effort to rename Lake Shore Drive in honor of the city’s first permanent settler.

Ald. David Moore (17th Ward) is sponsoring an ordinance to rename LSD after Jean Baptiste Point du Sable.

Moore said the Haitian-born immigrant does not get enough credit for his role in the city’s past.

Du Sable established a trading post and permanent settlement near the mouth of the Chicago River in the 1780s.