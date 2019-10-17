The Amway AFCA Coaches’ National Championship Trophy makes a stop on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - There are a few pieces of hardware that every single college football player aspires to have at the end of the given season.

One of those made a visit to the Sports Feed studios on Thursday night.

That's the AFCA National Championship Trophy presented by Amway, which is making it's way to Evanston for the Northwestern-Ohio State game on Friday evening.

John Kloosterman of Amway joined Josh Frydman on the show to discuss the trophy on the program, and you can watch their segment in the video above.

You can visit the trophy at Ryan Field on Friday at Wildcat Alley from 4:30-7:30 PM and meet Northwestern great Darnell Autry as well!