× Electronic sign changed to say ‘Kill cops’ on Lake Shore Drive, police say

CHICAGO — An electronic sign on Lake Shore Drive was changed to say “Kill cops,” Chicago police said.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the incident was reported around 6:20 a.m. Friday on the electronic board near Soldier Field.

Police spokeswoman Sally Bown said “several inappropriate messages” were possibly displayed, but police were notified about the “Kill cops” message.

Officials said it was unknown how long the message had been up.

Streets and Sanitation crews were reportedly sent to the scene to turn off the sign.

Police said the sign was changed manually by a keyboard and not hacked electronically.

Area Central detectives are investigating.

WGN’s Skycam 9 flew over the scene around 7 a.m. as crews were fixing the board.