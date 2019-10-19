CTU contract negotiations resume Saturday after ‘encouraging’ Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Negotiations will resume Saturday afternoon between CPS and the striking Chicago Teachers Union.

Talks concluded Friday, with both sides reporting progress.

It's still unknown if there will be classes on Monday.

Classes for more than 300,000 students were canceled Thursday and Friday, as 25,000 Chicago Public School teachers and staff walked off the job for the Chicago Teachers Union strike.

Chicago teachers are asking for more pay, smaller class sizes and more staffing.

Another sticking point of the teachers union is affordable housing. The CTU wants access to low income housing for new teachers, and its estimated 16,450 homeless students.

Negotiations between CPS and the Chicago Teachers Union resumed Friday and will continue over the weekend. Thursday, CTU said they were far from a deal, but they got a little closer Friday. The union said they got in writing that school counselors will not have to perform other roles while on the job.

Following Friday's bargaining session, the mayor said the day was "encouraging."

From the start, our team has focused on building equity and targeting greater supports and investments to the areas of greatest need. We believe this is a vision we share with the Chicago Teachers Union, and so we are encouraged that today’s negotiations were productive and yielded real movement on a number of key issues, including staffing for clinical groups, special education, and supports for Students in Temporary Living Situations (STLS). Today, we also presented an updated offer on staffing that would go above and beyond the unprecedented public commitments we made over the summer to hire hundreds of additional social workers, nurses and case managers while prioritizing resources for the schools that need them most. With this new offer on staffing in addition to our updated offer on class size, we are working to address the core issues that CTU has said are central to reaching an agreement – in writing. A strong sense of urgency and willingness to compromise on both sides will be essential to reaching a deal, and we are committed to bargaining in good faith so that we can create the fair agreement our students, families and teachers deserve.

Bargaining will pick back up at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Lightfoot said during a news conference at City Hall, that CPS is not planning to make up the days lost by the strike by extending the school year.

This is the first time CPS teachers have gone on strike since 2012. That strike lasted seven days.

Chicago is the nation's third largest school district.