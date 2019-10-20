Andy Frye talks Cubs, White Sox, and the World Series on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Here in the Windy City, the baseball season of 2019 has been over for a few weeks now. The future is the focus for the Cubs and White Sox along with some pressing needs early in the offseason.

The north siders have the most work to do at the moment since they must pick their manager for the 2020 season after deciding not to retain Joe Maddon. The south siders have their guy in the dugout, now they've got to figure out who else to put at his disposal.

Meanwhile Houston and Washington D.C. are getting ready to cheer their teams on in the World Series that matches up an American League power and a surprise National League representatives.

Andy Frye of Forbes was back on Sports Feed to discuss all of those baseball topics on Sports Feed Sunday with Josh Frydman. You can watch their segments in the video above or below.