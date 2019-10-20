Classes ‘not anticipated’ to resume Monday as teachers’ contract talks continue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — As negotiations continue between Chicago Public Schools and the Chicago Teachers Union Sunday, both say sides say it's unlikely classes will resume Monday.

Sources say the union has come to a tentative agreement on eight issues, with substantial movement across most of the board. Negotiators continue to meet at Malcolm X College Sunday.

Movement reported Saturday includes progress on two key issues that CPS refused to discuss in over 10 months of bargaining: class size and staffing needs.

While they still have not officially canceled Monday's classes, the mayor's office said in a statement issued Saturday that classes are "not anticipated" to resume Monday.

"We will continue to work hard at the bargaining table, but given that critical issues have yet to be resolved, we do not at this time anticipate classes will resume on Monday," the statement said.

Parents 4 Teachers, a city-wide parent advocacy group closely aligned with the Chicago Teachers Union, held a rally in Welles Park Sunday.

No school means, of course, no extracurricular activities or sporting events. CPS Student athletes whose season and possible scholarships hang in the balance say they're anxious for a deal.

Classes for more than 300,000 students were canceled Thursday and Friday, as 25,000 Chicago Public School teachers and staff walked off the job for the strike. Chicago is the nation's third largest school district.

In addition to asking for more pay, smaller class sizes and more staffing, teachers also want more done in affordable housing. The CTU wants access to low income housing for new teachers and an estimated 16,450 homeless students.

Lightfoot said during a news conference at City Hall, that CPS is not planning to make up the days lost by the strike by extending the school year.

This is the first time CPS teachers have gone on strike since 2012. That strike lasted seven days.