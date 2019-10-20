Together Chicago Highlights the Importance of Mentorship for Students

Together Chicago is dedicated to working with schools to promote mentorship in and out of the classroom. Director of Education Initiatives, Damien Howard, stopped by the studio to talk about how mentorship has made difference in the lives of students his organization works with and how you can get involved. Take a look.

