3rd day without classes for CPS students as teachers strike continues

CHICAGO — More than 300,000 Chicago Public School students will miss school for a third day Monday due to the teachers strike.

This is the fifth day of the strike, and while progress was made over the weekend, teachers will be back on the picket line Monday morning. Contract talks are slated to continue at Malcolm X College at 9:30 a.m.

Following weekend negotiations, both sides reportedly reached an agreement on several issues, including school counselors, early childhood educators and issues affecting homeless students.

The CTU also submitted a long awaited counteroffer on class size to CPS, and they plan to submit language addressing staffing later Monday.

“We’re moving in the right direction on other topics. Special education, teacher evaluation, but we’re not there,” said CTU Chief of Staff Jennifer Johnson Sunday night. “We’re still waiting for a response on paraprofessional pay for the black and brown women who are the backbone of our schools.”

Unlike in night’s past, neither Mayor Lori Lightfoot nor CPS leadership provided an update Sunday how negotiations went in their eyes.