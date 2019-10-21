Woman in custody after mother stabbed while walking with child in Ingleside forest preserve

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INGLESIDE, Ill. — A woman is in custody after a mother was stabbed while walking with her young child Monday evening at the Grant Woods Forest Preserve, police said.

At around 5 p.m., authorities were called to the forest preserve on the report of a stabbing.

Police said the woman was attacked by a stranger and suffered several stab wounds.

A good Samaritan reportedly helped and called 911.

Police said she was transported to the Condell Hospital in serious condition, but injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

The child was reportedly not injured.

A person of interest is in custody, police said. Sources tell WGN the person of interest is a woman who did not know the victim.