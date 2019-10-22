FeedonThis: From Trubisky to Nagy, so many question on the Bears

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - A little under two months ago, many were wondering if the Bears could make it all the way to South Florida for the Super Bowl in February. Now people are wondering if team can pull it together just to make a run at the postseason at all.

That's what happens after two-straight bad losses that have put the Bears at 3-3 and put doubt into every part of their team. Matt Nagy insists the team will stay positive, but keeping that attitude on the outside has been tough.

Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman talked about the most controversial character in this Bears' narrative: Mitchell Trubisky. That conversation is part of #FeedonThis from Tuesday's Sports Feed which you can watch in the video above.

Could the Bears deal for a quarterback at the deadline?

That was one of the possibilities that Josh and Jarrett decided whether to "Buy or Sell" on Chicago Sports Exchange. Watch that segment in the video above.

The Bulls are just a day away from starting their 2019-2020 season, and Lauri Markkanen will play a major role.

Jarrett and Josh discuss the third-year forward in the video above.