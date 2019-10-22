Man charged with smearing feces on cars in Bridgeport

CHICAGO — A man has been charged after feces was found smeared in different locations in the Bridgeport neighborhood.

Police said Ke Hu, 46, is charged with a felony count of criminal damage to property, nine counts of misdemeanor criminal defacement of property and a count of misdemeanor criminal damage to property.

The search for a suspect began in June after feces was reported to be smeared over multiple parked cars and on a storefront window. The person was seen wearing white gloves and carrying a brown paper bag through the Bridgeport neighborhood during the early morning hours.

Hu was arrested on Oct. 15 after police identified him as the suspect responsible in these incidents.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, he was released on his own recognizance and placed on electronic home monitoring.

Hu is scheduled back in court on Oct. 22.