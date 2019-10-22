Marine from Cook County dies during training exercise in California

BRIDGEPORT, Calif. — A U.S. Marine from Cook County died during a training exercise in California.

Pfc. Christian Bautista, 21, died Sunday morning at the Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Center.

Marine Corps officials said Bautista was riding in an M-1151 Enhanced Armament Carrier vehicle that was doing tactical logistics support during the training exercise.

There’s no word yet on what caused the accident.

The warfare center in Bridgeport, Calif., is used to provide realistic training in more austere climates and terrain.