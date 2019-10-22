Mayor to deliver first budget address as teachers strike continues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The City of Chicago is over $800 million in the hole. On Wednesday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot in her first budget address, will tell the city how she plans to dig Chicagoans out.

Under former Mayor Rahm Emanuel, Chicago was choked with the biggest property tax in the city’s history.

WGN political analyst Paul Lisnek says the mayor has given herself an out — she wants help from Springfield. If state lawmakers don’t deliver, Lisnek says a property tax hike may be her last resort after inheriting a city budget crisis that was a shock even to Lightfoot.

The mayor plans to propose refinance existing city debt. She wants to collect taxes and fees from city vendors, and permanently eliminate over 3,000 open job vacancies.

She also wants to triple ride share taxes in some cases, and increase the ground transportation tax to name a few ideas. However, Lisnek says the numbers still don’t add up.

Something new for this Lightfoot administration is new streams of incomes realized for the first time on her watch such as casino cash and marijuana money. But how much can they really deliver?

There is also mounting so much pressure right now as Lightfoot juggles an unruly budget and an exhausting and tension filled Chicago teachers strike that has left kids out of class and teachers shouting in the streets.

The mayor has repeatedly said the city has no more money.

“With all of our eyes on the school strike, the mayor has said-there is no more money for the schools. the union has said, look we have a real problem,” Lisnek said. “If the mayor is telling the truth, there is pretty much only one place money comes from for the teachers: it’s a property tax.”

The budget address is scheduled for Wednesday at 10 a.m. You can watch LIVE on CLTV.