Robin Lehner’s outstanding effort for the Blackhawks not enough for the win

CHICAGO – It was almost a full night of positive firsts for the Blackhawks during this still young 2018-2019 season, but it didn’t quite happen.

That’s a shame for Robin Lehner, who came so close to getting his first shutout of his Blackhawks, but it escaped him like the win did for the Blackhawks.

After not allowing a goal for over 58 minutes on Tuesday night at the United Center, the goalie finally surrendered one to the Vegas Golden Knights in the waning moments of the game. Since Marc-Andre Fleury matched him by allowing just one goal, there would be no regulation win, and for the first time this year the Blackhawks went to a shootout.

In the end, despite Lehner’s efforts, the Blackhawks would have to settle with a point as the Golden Knights beat the Blackhawks 2-1 in the shootout to claim a win by the same score.

Lehner ended up with 33 saves in both regulation and overtime in what was the best of his three starts so far with the team. It looked as if his first shutout would come on the same night that rookie center Kirby Dach got his first professional goal when a pass to him knocked off his leg and past Fleury for the 1st period score.

But with an extra attacker in the final two minutes, Vegas finally got one past Lehner as Nick Holden smacked a one-timer past the goalie with 1:34 left to tie the game at one. Lehner held strong in the overtime but so did Fleury, and it was there that the Blackhawks were bested as Jonathan Marchessault and Shea Theodore got scores to give the Golden Knights a victory.