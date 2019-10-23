CPS teachers take strike downtown students miss 5th day of school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Chicago Public School teachers took their strike downtown on Wednesday.

Thousands of teachers, parents, students and other supporters marched in the streets and converged on City Hall to rally ahead of, during, and after Mayor Lori Lightfoot's budget address.

The strike means no class for a fifth school day.

The union is holding firm to its demand for smaller class sizes and more support staff. Picketers accuse Lightfoot of misplacing priorities, shortchanging CPS and reneging on her campaign promises.

"This is exactly what democracy looks like," said CPS special education teacher Hilario Dominguez. "It's to remind the mayor that the people that got her elected, some of those people are out here on the streets, right? And they want her to listen to them. They want her to know that the priority should be our schools."

Union President Jesse Sharkey did not attend the rally because he is at the bargaining table. Negotiations resumed at 10 a.m. at Malcolm X College.