FeedonThis: Where do Matt & Mitch go from here?

CHICAGO - Barring a massive trade, the Bears' quarterback for the rest of the 2019 season will most likely be the one that started it.

Mitchell Trubisky has struggled through most of the first six games, but since the team made a heavy commitment to him, it's No. 10 who will lead the offense onto the field for the final ten games of the season.

So what can Mitch fix at the moment to make him more effective and maybe get the offense going? Can Matt Nagy adjust his playcalling to get the most out of his quarterback?

Nagy was also the subject of one topic of "140 or Less" as the hosts discussed the coach, Kris Bryant, and Lovie Smith in the form of a tweet.

The hiring of David Ross as Cubs' manager was also a major part of Wednesday's show as a Josh and Jarrett talked about the impact he may have on the group.

