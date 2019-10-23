Lightfoot Lays Out Plan to Fill City’s $838Million Budget Hole
-
As CPS strike continues, Lightfoot gives first budget address
-
Mayor Lightfoot delivers first State of the City address
-
Lightfoot on filling Chicago’s $838M budget hole: ‘We have some hard choices to make’
-
Lightfoot says ‘balanced’ budget takes on $838M deficit without large property tax hike
-
Progressive alderman react to Lightfoot budget message
-
-
Teachers strike just one of the many challenges facing Lightfoot
-
Progressive Activists, Aldermen Not Happy with Lightfoot Budget Plan
-
Congestion tax to target ride-sharing trips in downtown Chicago
-
‘We are likely not going to see a quick settlement’: Tuesday classes canceled as CPS strike drags on
-
City holds first public meeting on recreational marijuana
-
-
Lightfoot denies reported clashes with firefighters’ union over cost-cutting
-
Chicago reflects on ‘Red Summer’ race riots of 1919
-
Chicago’s Teachers Union wants school board to delay budget vote