Tony Andracki talks about the Cubs’ hiring of David Ross on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - When the search for a new manager began, he was expected to be the front runner.

Not much really changed over the next few weeks even as Joe Girardi and Joe Espada got their chance to talk with Theo Epstein and Jed Hoyer. But in the end, as many expected, David Ross is the Cubs' choice to replace Joe Maddon in the dugout for the 2020 season and beyond.

Tony Andracki of NBC Sports Chicago was on Sports Feed to discuss the reported move by the Cubs with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. You can watch their entire discussion in the video above or below.