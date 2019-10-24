Chicago police squad car strikes pedestrian in Fuller Park

Posted 11:00 AM, October 24, 2019, by , Updated at 11:29AM, October 24, 2019

CHICAGO — A Chicago police squad car struck and seriously injured a pedestrian crossing the street in the Fuller Park neighborhood.

The incident happened around 7 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of West 47th Street as pedestrians exited a bus and began crossing the street against the light.

According to police, an unmarked squad car swerved to avoid hitting the pedestrians, but struck a 26-year-old man in the crosswalk.

The man was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in serious but stable condition.

The Major Investigation Unit is investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

 

