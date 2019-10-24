Chicago teachers’ strike hits 1-week mark as contract talks continue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Thursday marks one week since Chicago teachers walked off the job and hit the picket line.

Chicago Public Schools have cancelled classes for a sixth day as a teachers' strike remains unresolved.

The nation's third-largest school district has kept school buildings open since the Chicago Teachers Union strike began on Oct. 17, but classes and after-school activities have been canceled for more than 300,000 students.

Negotiators have met for hours each day but progress has been slow.

Teachers and supporters will be back on the picket lines Thursday and will be joined by the president of the flight attendant union. CTU is also offering nonviolent civil disobedience training.

Union leaders said late Wednesday that both sides have now reached about 80 tentative agreements but major issues, like class size, remain. They said they will continue to bargain and hit the streets until a deal is done.

The strike has prevented teams from holding practices and playing their scheduled games, so eight teams won’t be able to meet IHSA criteria. Eighteen other city schools will also be ineligible if the strike doesn’t end before next Tuesday.

CTU acknowledged the heartbreak for student athletes, knowing it may impact potential scholarships and college careers.

On Wednesday, thousands of teachers, parents, students and other supporters marched in the streets and converged on City Hall to rally as Mayor Lori Lightfoot delivered her first budget address.