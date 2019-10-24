Cubs officially hire David Ross as their next manager

CHICAGO – The reports came out on Wednesday, but since there was a World Series game that night, it’s a courtesy to the competing clubs not to announce any major news.
So it wasn’t until Thursday that the Cubs made their next managerial hire official.
The team announced David Ross as their 55th manager in team history as they signed him to a three-year contract with a club option for a fourth.
Since retiring as a member of the team in 2016 after a 14-year playing career, Ross has been a special assistant to president Theo Epstein. He has also been a commentator for ESPN’s baseball coverage during that time.