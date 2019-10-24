Cubs officially hire David Ross as their next manager

CHICAGO – The reports came out on Wednesday, but since there was a World Series game that night, it’s a courtesy to the competing clubs not to announce any major news.

So it wasn’t until Thursday that the Cubs made their next managerial hire official.

The #Cubs today named David Ross the 55th manager in franchise history, agreeing to terms on a three-year contract through the 2022 season with a club option for 2023. pic.twitter.com/gbIrUm5m2C — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) October 24, 2019

The team announced David Ross as their 55th manager in team history as they signed him to a three-year contract with a club option for a fourth.

Since retiring as a member of the team in 2016 after a 14-year playing career, Ross has been a special assistant to president Theo Epstein. He has also been a commentator for ESPN’s baseball coverage during that time.