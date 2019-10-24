Home intruder dies after confronted by homeowner in Austin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A man is dead after he broke into an apartment in the city's Austin neighborhood.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday at an apartment above Gigi’s Food Mart convenience store, in the 5000 block of West Chicago Avenue.

Police said a 51-year-old man climbed through a second-flood window to get into the apartment, and was confronted by the homeowner, a 39-year-old man.

A physical altercation ensued between the homeowner and the man.

Police said the 51-year-old man died at the scene of unspecified injuries. His cause of death is unknown and under investigation.

During the fight, the man tased the homeowner and bit his arm. The homeowner was treated at West Suburban Medical Center and is in stable condition.

Police said the homeowner is not facing any charges.

