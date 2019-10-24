Yu Darvish gets a little fun Twitter ‘payback’ on Justin Verlander during the World Series

CHICAGO – Even in the most pressure-packed situations, baseball players can still take some time to have a little fun and even laugh.

A perfect example of this comes from a play last night in Game 2 of the World Series at Minute Maid Park and an ace pitcher’s forgettable moment in the field.

Poor JV couldn't get out of his own way. pic.twitter.com/weOm0aEHY1 — Cut4 (@Cut4) October 24, 2019

In the fourth inning against the Nationals, Astros pitcher Justin Verlander slipped while trying to get a chopper from Ryan Zimmerman in the infield. When he tried to throw the ball towards first in a last-ditch attempt to get the runner, it went off his left that was in the air after the fall.

A humbled Verlander had a small grin on his face after the play, which was part of a 12-3 win by the Nationals Wednesday night, but someone on the Cubs was smiling a bit more.

Justin…. 🤦‍♂️. Not doing a lot here to help us dispel the pitchers aren’t athletes thing.https://t.co/Ne5E1FXEe2 https://t.co/5UyZlpLyg9 — ダルビッシュ有(Yu Darvish) (@faridyu) October 24, 2019

Cubs pitcher Yu Darvish subtweeted the video of Verlander’s error and wrote “Justin….Not doing a lot here to help us dispel the pitchers aren’t athletes thing.”

It wasn’t done out of the blue, however, for this was something that Verlander did to Darvish early in his Cubs’ career.

Yu…. 🤦‍♂️. Not doing a lot here to help us dispel the pitchers aren’t athletes thing. https://t.co/685zoAJzXf — Justin Verlander (@JustinVerlander) April 27, 2018

Back on April 27, 2018, Verlander subtweeted a play where Darvish didn’t go for a triple against the Brewers at Wrigley Field. To that, Verlander wrote “Yu….Not doing a lot here to help us dispel the pitchers aren’t athletes thing.”

Because of that, Darvish decided to have a little good-natured Twitter fun on Wednesday night. Despite the defeat, Verlander was in the same spirit when he responded on Wednesday.

“Hahaha!! Well played sir,” was the pitcher’s tweet to Darvish as both players used a few less than memorable moments on the field to have a little fun.