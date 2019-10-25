Cook County voting ballots to include 8 more languages

Posted 11:55 AM, October 25, 2019, by

CHICAGO — Cook County will be offering voting ballots in eight more languages.

The new Voting Opportunity and Translation Equity ordinance requires the county to provide ballots in languages that have more than 13,000 speakers.

Currently, ballots are available in English, Spanish, Chinese and Hindi. The new translations will include Polish, Arabic, Russian and Korean and will be added over the next two years.

County board members passed the measure Thursday and said there could more language offerings in future elections.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.