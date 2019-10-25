Cook County voting ballots to include 8 more languages

CHICAGO — Cook County will be offering voting ballots in eight more languages.

The new Voting Opportunity and Translation Equity ordinance requires the county to provide ballots in languages that have more than 13,000 speakers.

Currently, ballots are available in English, Spanish, Chinese and Hindi. The new translations will include Polish, Arabic, Russian and Korean and will be added over the next two years.

County board members passed the measure Thursday and said there could more language offerings in future elections.