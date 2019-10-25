× Kristin Cavallari opening 2nd ‘Uncommon James’ location in West Loop this weekend

CHICAGO — Reality star and fashion designer Kristin Cavallari is coming home to Chicago to open the second location for her ‘Uncommon James’ store.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Cavallari’s Naperville-based store will officially open its doors at 849 W. Randolph in the West Loop at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Besides accessories, the store will feature items from her Little James baby and kids clothing line and some home decor.

Cavallari’s husband, former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler, will be alongside his wife for the opening this weekend.

“We’ll have a DJ, some drinks and treats, and Jay and I will be there on Saturday. We encourage everyone to come out and say hey,” Cavallari told the Sun-Times.