Man charged in Cicero bowling ball attack due back in court Friday

Posted 9:30 AM, October 25, 2019, by , Updated at 09:52AM, October 25, 2019

CICERO, Ill. — A man accused of a bowling ball attack in Cicero is due back in court Friday.

Demetrius Easton, 30, is charged with attempted first-degree murder in the attack on Sept. 5 at Town Hall Bowl, in the 5000 block of West 25th Street, in Cicero.

Easton struck Diamante Williams, 28, in the head with 14-pound bowling ball. Williams suffered a skull fracture and was placed in a medically induced coma to aid his recovery. Police said he remains hospitalized in serious condition.

Easton has been held on $500,000 bond, and has yet to enter a plea.

